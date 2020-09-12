J-K: Awantipora Police arrests terrorist associate in Tral

Tral (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 12 (ANI): A terrorist associate has been arrested here and incriminating materials have been recovered from his possession, police said on Saturday.



A press note from Jammu and Kashmir police said, "Police in Awantipora have arrested a terrorist associate in Tral area and recovered incriminating materials from his possession."

"The arrested terrorist associate has been identified as Adil Ahmad Hajam resident of Ratsuna Tral. As per police records, he was involved in providing shelter, logistics, transportation and other support to the active terrorists operating in the area," the press note said.

"Incriminating materials recovered from his possession have been taken to probe his complicity in other terror crime cases. A case FIR No. 72/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered at Police Station Tral and further investigation has been initiated in this regard," it added. (ANI)

