J-K bank case: I-T officials raid offices, locations linked to Dy Mayor of Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): The Income Tax (I-T) department on Tuesday raided office and other business locations linked to Deputy Mayor of Srinagar, Sheikh Imran in connection with Jammu and Kashmir bank case.

Ten premises linked to Imran in Srinagar, Delhi, and Banglore have been raided by the I-T sleuths so far.

The Anti Corruption Bureau on June 8 had registered a case under the Prevention of Corruption Act to look into allegations related to illegal or fraudulent appointments made by the officials of J&K Bank.

More details are awaited. (ANI)