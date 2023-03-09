J-K: Baramulla SSP visits forward areas of Boniyar, takes stock security measures

Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 9 (ANI): Senior superintendent of police (SSP) of Baramulla, Amod Ashok Nagpure on Wednesday visited the forward area of Boniyar and reviewed the security of the area.

SSP Nagpure took stock of the functioning of Border outposts and conducted a meeting to review Area Domination Plan and to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid.

He along with Deputy Superintendent of Police Prob Kubra Nazir, and the Station House Officer (SHO) of Boniyar police station visited Boniyar and reviewed the security of the area.



Meanwhile, SSP Nagpure also took stock of the present infrastructure of border outposts falling in the Boniyar area.

While interacting with the officers, he stressed upon the jawans posted in these BOPs to put in their best possible efforts and ensure dedication towards the duties with a focus on anti-infiltration and smuggling of arms and narcotics in their areas of responsibility.

Referring to the infrastructure of these BOPs, SSP Nagpure passed directions to concerned officers for the upgradation of the basic infrastructure of BOPs and strengthening them.

SSP Nagpure also referred to the criminal activities in the area, it was stressed upon the officers to brace up with a missionary spirit to fight against drug abuse and eradicate other social evils from society.

Moreover, a security review meeting was also held in order to review the area domination plan and to strengthen the anti-infiltration grid in Boniyar areas. (ANI)

