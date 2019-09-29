J-K BDC elections to be held on Oct 24, counting of votes the same day

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) Block Development Council (BDC) elections will be held in 310 blocks on October 24 and the counting of votes will take place the same day, said Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Shailendra Kumar on Sunday.

"Date for issuing gazette notification is October 1. The last date of filing nomination is October 9. The last date for withdrawal of nomination is October 11. The elections will be held from 9 am to 1 pm on October 24 and the counting of votes will begin from 3 pm the same day," he said addressing a press conference here.

The CEO said that out of the total 316 blocks, elections are only being held in 310.

"Through this election, the Panchs and Sarpanchs who were elected last year will be voting to elect BDC chairpersons in these blocks. The total number of electors is 26,629 and the elections will be held through ballot box," Kumar said.

He said that each candidate can only spend Rs 2 lakh on the campaign.

"There will only be one polling station in every block and an observer will be appointed for every two blocks to oversee that the elections are being held as per the guidelines," he added.

As many as 172 out of 316 seats are reserved for SC, ST and women. (ANI)