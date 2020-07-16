J-K: Beautification drive launched on banks of Brari Nambal lake in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 16 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir Lakes and Waterways Development Authority has started the construction of a food court and footpath on the banks of Brari Nambal Lake as part of a beautification drive.

Brari Nambal Lake is a popular tourist destination in the downtown area of Srinagar. The government took the decision to start a beautification drive in the area to attract more tourists and create more job opportunities.



As part of the drive, food court and walking paths will be established and more lights will be installed in the area. "We will construct a food court and paths for walking around the lake. We have also completed the installation of lights in the area. This would give a boost to tourism and employment," said Masood Ahmad, Junior Engineer from the Authority.

Local population has also welcomed the step taken by the government. "This is a very nice step. Earlier there were many problems and people were scared to walk in the vicinity of the lake. With the development work starting our tourism is likely to benefit," said Sajid Khan, a local resident.

Another resident, Ashraf Langoo also pointed towards the urgent need to clean the lake. "The lake is dirty, and I think this time it should be cleaned," he said. (ANI)

