J-K: BJP chief Ravinder Raina condemns killing of Kashmiri Pandit in Shopian

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 16 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Jammu and Kashmir chief Ravinder Raina on Saturday condemned the killing of the Kashmiri Pandit by terrorists and said that the conspiring culprits would be turned to dust.

"All the conspiracies of Pakistan and terrorists will be made unsuccessful. Those who conspired to target a Kashmiri Pandit will have to bear the brunt. The Army-Police have put up check nakas, and the conspiring terrorists will be turned to dust," Jammu and Kashmir BJP chief Ravinder Raina told ANI.

Earlier on Saturday, Puran Krishan Bhat, a Kashmiri Pandit, succumbed to his injuries after militants opened fire at him while he was on his way to an orchard in Shopian.

The injured was immediately rushed to the hospital where he was declared brought dead.

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha condemned the terrorist killing and assured that the perpetrators will be severely punished.



"Attack on Puran Krishan Bhat by terrorists in Shopian is a dastardly act of cowardice. My heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. I assure the people that the perpetrators and those aiding and abetting terrorists will be severely punished," he said in a tweet.

Hours after the killing, terror outfit Kashmir Freedom Fighters claimed responsibility for killing the Kashmiri Pandit in the Shopian district, said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Sujit Kumar said, "A Kashmiri Pandit Puran Ji has been murdered. We are working on the case. KFF (Kashmir-freedom-fighters) has claimed the responsibility for it. We won't say anything for sure about it, yet. A guard was present here."

As per the eyewitnesses, only one person had targeted him and was in front of him.

"In the initial investigation, eyewitnesses say that there was only one person who had targetted him and was in front of him. Nobody has spotted anyone else who might be hiding. Things will be clear, give us some time," said Kumar.

DIG Kumar further said, "We are ascertaining the reason, he had gone out on his scooter and had returned on it. He wasn't alone, they were two people. If the incident occurred in presence of the guard who was deployed here, action will cover not only him but all concerned officers in the area."

The police investigation is underway and further information is awaited. (ANI)

