J-K: BJP leader condemns terrorist attack on labourers in Pulwama

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) senior leader and former Deputy Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Kavinder Gupta on Friday condemned the terrorist attack on migrant labourers in Pulwama district.

One labourer died and two others were injured in a grenade attack by terrorists in Pulwama district on Thursday night, police said.

Speaking to ANI, the BJP leader said, "Through this kind of attack, terrorists are trying to show their presence. However, security forces are tackling the situation well. I condemn this cowardly attack. The terrorists know that their existence is on the verge of collapsing that is why they are involved in such activities."

The police said that both the injured labourers are stable.

"Terrorists hurled grenade on outside labourers at Gadoora area of Pulwama. In this terror incident, one labourer died and two others were injured. Area cordoned off. Further details shall follow," Kashmir Zone Police said in a tweet.



The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohammad Mumtaz, a resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar.

The other two injured are also residents of Bihar.

"The deceased labourer has been identified as Mohd Mumtaz, resident of Sakwa Parsa, Bihar. The injured have been identified as Mohd Arif and Mohd Majbool, residents of Rampur, Bihar. Both are stable," Police added.

Earlier on Wednesday, terrorists fired upon a vehicle-bound police party in the Allochibagh Bund area of Srinagar district of Jammu and Kashmir, said police.

The police said no injury or other damage took place. (ANI)

