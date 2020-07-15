J-K: BJP leader Mehraj Din Malla abducted

Sopore (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 15 (ANI): Mehraj Din Malla, BJP leader and Vice President of Municipal Committee (MC) Watergam in Sopore area of Baramulla district was abducted on Wednesday morning.

Another party leader Manzoor Ahmad Bhat has appealed to Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene and urged him to provide security to grassroots level leaders of the party.

"I appeal Home Minister to intervene & provide security to grassroots level leaders of the party," Bhat said.

Mehraj was abducted by an unknown person.

Police have launched a search operation in the area, informed BJP Spokesperson, Kashmir.

Recently, BJP leader Sheikh Waseem Bari at Bandipora, who along with his father and brother, was killed by the terrorists on July 8.

Sheikh Waseem Bari was a former president of the Bharatiya Janata Party in Bandipora district, 60 km north of Srinagar. (ANI)