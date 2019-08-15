J-K: BJP President Ravinder Raina shows dance moves during 73rd I-Day celebrations

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): BJP President of Jammu and Kashmir Ravinder Raina was seen dancing on the occasion of 73rd Independence Day in Jammu on Thursday.

The BJP leader was seen waving a national flag in hand while dancing on the beats of a dhol with the fellow locals and party workers.

Meanwhile, the Ladakh MP was also seen dancing with the locals in Leh while celebrating the Independence Day.

He was seen dancing with a group of men by moving in a long serpentine line. Scores of locals stood by to watch the young MP's cool dance moves. (ANI)

