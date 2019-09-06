Bhartiya Janta Party state president Ravinder Raina meeting Panch and Sarpanch in Srinagar on Friday. Photo/ANI
Bhartiya Janta Party state president Ravinder Raina meeting Panch and Sarpanch in Srinagar on Friday. Photo/ANI

J-K: BJP state president Ravinder Raina chairs meeting with village headmen

ANI | Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:56 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Bhartiya Janta Party state president Ravinder Raina held a meeting on Friday with all the Panch and Sarpanch of Kashmir Valley in Srinagar.
Raina told ANI, "People of valley are our people and it's the duty of every Indian citizen to respect the Kashmiri people as they are also the part of this country like us. So today, I'm here to tell them how Panch and Sarpanch can strengthen their powers. They are the important players in the villages."
"People here have realised the importance of abrogation of Article 370. Panch and Sarpanch of the valley will make a big contribution to the development of the state. The development of the villages will make the state strong," Raina added.
A Sarpanch present at the meeting said, "The purpose of this interaction which was to make all the panch and sarpanch aware about Block Developmental Council (BDC) elections will be held in the month of October or November."
"The interaction was also to sort out the daily issues which the panch and sarpanch are facing regarding the developmental works and other activities in the state," Sarpanch added. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:30 IST

Piyush Goyal to attend RCEP, ASEAN economic ministers meeting

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal will attend the 7th RCEP Ministerial Meeting, 16th ASEAN India Economic Ministers (AEM) meeting and the 7th East Asia Economic Ministers Summit being held in Bangkok from September 8 to 10.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 18:11 IST

Boxer Manoj Kumar alleges manipulation, corruption by officials...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Two time Olympian boxer Manoj Kumar on Friday wrote to Union Minister of Railway Piyush Goyal, alleging corruption by senior boxing officials, especially, Ashok Panwar, who now works for Railway, for manipulating bouts in the All India Railways Boxing Championship to m

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:50 IST

HAL to receive Rs 45,000 crore orders for 83 LCA fighters

New Delhi (India), Sep 6 (ANI): In a major boost for the indigenous defence manufacturing capability, the Indian Air Force (IAF) is expected to place orders worth around Rs 45,000 crore with the Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) to acquire 83 Light Combat Aircraft (LCA) Tejas fighters.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:43 IST

'Delhi Metro will become unprofitable: SC on AAP govt decision...

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday came down heavily on AAP government in Delhi for its decision to give free metro rides to women in the national capital, asserting that it would make Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) an "unprofitable venture".

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:39 IST

BJP MLA Raja Singh slams KCR for getting photo, party logo...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): BJP MLA Raja Singh on Friday objected to the carvings of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's party, Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS)'s symbols in the Lakshmi Narasimha temple in Yadadari.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:32 IST

NMCG gains global experience from World Water Week 2019 to clean Ganga

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) will seek the help of foreign experts to develop a kind of environmental flow regime for river Ganga and its tributaries.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:31 IST

Chandrayaan-2 launch an attempt to divert attention from...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): On a day when people across the country are excited to witness ambitious Chandrayaan-2's soft-landing on the lunar surface, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Friday attacked the government saying that the mission's launch is an attempt to divert attentio

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:30 IST

WB: Micro artist draws miniature painting of Chandrayaan-2's...

Siliguri (West Bengal) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A micro artist from Siliguri, West Bengal, Ramesh Shah, has shown perseverance and patience by drawing a miniature painting of Chandrayaan-2's landing on the moon, on his thumbnail.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:27 IST

WIll take primary membership of Congress today: Alka Lamba

New Delhi [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Hours after resigning from the primary membership of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP, Alka Lamba on Friday said she will be joining the Congress after meeting Sonia Gandhi later in the evening at her official residence.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:16 IST

Karnataka: Former CM Kumaraswamy meets Cong leader Shivakumar's mother

Kanakapura (Karnataka) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): Janata Dal (Secular) leader and former Chief Minister of Karnataka, HD Kumaraswamy, met Karnataka Congress leader DK Shivakumar's mother here on Friday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:12 IST

Hyderabad: Ganesh idol inspired by Chandrayaan-2 built in the city

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 6 (ANI): A Ganesh idol has been installed in the city by Future Foundation Society to mark the launch of Chandrayaan-2, the lunar mission, by Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

Read More

Updated: Sep 06, 2019 17:10 IST

People expected much better from govt: LGBTQ activist on...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 6 (ANI): Ashok Row Kavi, the Chairperson of an LGBTQ trust on Friday highlighted that suicides have been on the rise within the community despite the Supreme Court's landmark decision last year which overturned Section 377 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Read More
iocl