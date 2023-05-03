J-K: Board recommends plan proposals worth Rs 1,669 crore under Samagra Shiksha scheme

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 3 (ANI): Secretary, Department of School Education and Literacy (DSEL), Union Ministry of Education, Sanjay Kumar chaired a meeting of the Project Approval Board (PAB) constituted for plan approvals under Samagra Shiksha, said J-K Department of Information and Public Relations on Wednesday.

The Board recommended plan proposals worth Rs 1,669 crore for the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir under Samagra Shiksha for the financial year 2023-24.

During the meeting, Secretary DoSEL complimented the UT government for registering a substantial increase in Gross Enrolment Ratio at the Secondary and Senior Secondary level for the past 3 years.

While speaking on the occasion, Alok Kumar said that J-K is witnessing tremendous improvement in every sphere of growth and development in recent years.

He said that this year's it is the largest-ever budget recommended in the PAB meeting for various interventions since 2018-19.

He further said that both the UT and the Center governments are initiating all efforts towards establishing a robust education system in J-K. The students of government schools are now capable of competing with students of private schools.

"Civil works, strengthening of infrastructure vocational education, digital Initiatives and Innovations captured the maximum share of the Budget besides good chunk has been recommended for the gender and equity", informed the Principal Secretary.



Alok Kumar informed that the establishment of a school education excellence hub shall be taken up this year with a financial implication of Rs 8.70 crore, which shall house the Vidya Samiksha Kendra along with the Innovation Centre and Auditorium to be used for implementation of Samagra Shiksha Interventions, which shall act as Resource Centre and will be unique in nature.

He said, "More than 700 additional classrooms and 450 toilets (Boys/Girls/CWSN) besides 1800 works on dilapidated buildings, library rooms, computer rooms and HM rooms shall be taken up in the year 2023-24."

He further said that three Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Avasiya Vidyalayas shall be constructed with a financial implication of Rs 10.50 crore. Also, a 36680-meter boundary wall shall be constructed in schools for the safety and security of students and 52 Teacher Quarters for those working in far-flung areas shall be taken up, he added.

Similarly, open gyms shall be established in 188 schools (one in each zone) besides the Security and Safety equipments, trainings for Teachers and Girls, the establishment of Innovation Labs, ICT labs, Vocational Labs shall be part of the innovation interventions.

He said that emphasis is being laid on the saturation of schools with regard to the availability of adequate infrastructure for the students. He stressed for enhancing learning outcomes, using technology to empower students and children.

Earlier, Project Director, Deep Raj, gave a detailed presentation on physical and financial progress achieved during last year besides highlighting proposals for this year.

The meeting was held online for plan approvals for the year 2023-24, and was attended by the Principal Secretary, School Education, Alok Kumar, Joint Secretaries of DoSEL, Srija (Economic Advisor) and Vipan Kumar (JS), Director Finance, Shobit and officers from J&K administration including Director SCERT, Prakshit Manhas, Project Director Samagra Shiksha, Deep Raj, Director School Education, Jammu, Ashok Sharma, Director School Education, Kashmir, Tassaduq Hussain, Special Secretary, Kanta Devi and Joint Director Planning, Parshotam Kumar besides other concerned stakeholders. (ANI)

