J-K: BRO clears snow on Bangus Nowgam road in Kupwara district

Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 15 (ANI): After a fresh snowfall, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched a snow clearance drive on the Bangus Nowgam road in Kupwara district of North Kashmir on Tuesday.

The roads here have been covered with a thick layer of snow and the clearing operations are in process, using heavy machinery such as JCB.

BRO is responsible for building and maintaining roads in the border areas. It has been building an extensive road network in areas.



Bangus valley is a famous tourist place situated in the Kupwara district of Jammu and Kashmir and is quite a favourite with people from all over the Union Territory and outside.

Earlier in October, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha chaired a high-level meeting to review the winter preparedness of various departments across the Union Territory (UT).

The Lt Governor had directed the officers to ensure coordinated action plans be put in place for uninterrupted power and water supply, round-the-clock availability of public utilities, ration, medicines, and other necessities. He had said that every department and key stakeholder should be far better prepared for this winter than last winter. (ANI)

