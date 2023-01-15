J-K: BRO clears snow on Kotranka Budhal road in Rajouri district

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 15 (ANI): Amid cold wave and freezing temperatures, the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) launched a snow clearance drive on the Kotranka Budhal road of Rajouri district, Jammu & Kashmir on Sunday.

The roads here have been covered with a thick layer of snow and the clearing operations are on.

A tourist said that tourists could not be attracted to this place in Jammu as they only know of the famous places but this place is beautiful and everyone can enjoy it here.

Another tourist said, "The road connectivity is good here and BRO personnel are regularly removing the snow from the road."

Engineer, BRO said, "if you explore this place once then you would like to come here again and again."



BRO is responsible for building and maintaining roads in the border areas. It has been building an extensive road network in the areas. (ANI)









