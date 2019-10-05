J-K: BSF conducts awareness drive in border village of Jammu

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 5 (ANI): Amid reports of smuggling of weapons inside the country from drones by Pakistan, the Border Security Force (BSF) on Saturday conducted an awareness programme in a village near the International Border (IB).

The locals were taught about the working and application of a drone.

One of the BSF officials said: "The awareness campaign is being conducted so that villagers can inform security forces if they spot a drone."

Many villagers expressed their excitement on seeing the devices stating that they had seen drones for the first time.

One of the locals present at the event said: "We have seen drones for the first time. If there is any drone in our area carrying drugs or weapons, we will immediately alert the authorities." (ANI)

