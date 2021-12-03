J-K: BSF detects, destroys explosive found near road leading from Kupwara to Kalarose

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 3 (ANI): The 140 battalion of the Border Security Force (BSF) on Friday detected and demolished an explosive found near a road leading from Kupwara to Kalarose in Jammu and Kashmir.

"On specific information, on November 3, 2021, at about 11:45 am, patrolling party, Coy of 140 Bn BSF under Adhoc K-1, detected suspicious cylindrical metal object connected with battery and wires (like an IED weighing about 02 Kgs) was found lying along the culvert off-road leading from Kupwara to Kalarose," said a statement issued by the BSF.





After detecting the explosive material, the area was cordoned off jointly by troops of 140 battalion BSF, 41 RR and SOG (Kupwara Police).

The traffic was stopped on either side of the road and the IED was demolished by the Bomb Disposal Squad without causing harm to anyone. (ANI)

