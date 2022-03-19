J-K: BSF DG visits international border in RS Pura, reviews security preparations

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 19 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) Director General (DG) Pankaj Kumar Singh on Saturday, visited the International Border in R S Pura and reviewed the security preparation there.



The DG said, "The Ceasefire agreement is being followed and BSF jawans are alert on the border and also all the surveillance systems are in place. We are also replacing lights for better visibility to stop the nefarious designs of anti-India elements."

The DG is on a three-day visit to the union territory to review the security situation at the Jammu International Border, from Friday. (ANI)

