J-K: BSF jawan washed away in seasonal stream, search op underway

ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:18 IST

Arnia (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was washed away on Sunday while on patrolling duty near a seasonal stream following heavy rains in Arnia sector of R S Pura, Jammu and Kashmir.
"The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the BSF jawan was patrolling on duty in Arnia sector. Reportedly the seasonal streams here flow towards Pakistan. BSF divers are searching for the jawan," said BSF in a statement.
The search operation is underway. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:21 IST

'Special guest' Lata Mangeshkar joins Modi for Mann Ki Baat

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the latest edition of the Mann Ki Baat radio broadcast on Sunday.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:59 IST

Delhi: BJP CEC to hold discussion over Haryana, Maharashtra elections

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Central Election Committee of the BJP is scheduled to hold a meeting on Sunday ahead of the Maharashtra and Haryana Assembly elections.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 10:36 IST

Rampur: Protesters held for creating ruckus over crackdown on...

Rampur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Many people were taken into custody for allegedly creating ruckus following a crackdown on illegal slaughterhouses here on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:59 IST

IMD predicts heavy rainfall over Bihar, Sikkim

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Sunday predicted that isolated places over Bihar, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim and Gujarat region are likely to receive heavy rainfall today.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:45 IST

HP: Tibetans in-exile organise special prayer service for Guru...

Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Tibetans in-exile organised a special prayer service for Guru Padmasambhava and for the long life of the Dalai Lama, in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:41 IST

Tiger skin worth Rs 5 lakh seized in Pune, 2 held

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Two people were arrested for being in possession of tiger skin worth Rs five lakh in Pune district of Maharashtra on Saturday.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:35 IST

Nine-day floral festival Bathukamma celebration begins in Telangana

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Marking the beginning of Sharath Ruthu, the nine-day floral festival of Telangana, Bathukamma has begun here. This year the festival is being celebrated from September 28 to October 6.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 09:06 IST

PM Modi, Home Minister Shah extend Navratri greetings

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday greeted the nation on the occasion of Navratri and expressed hope that the nine-day festival will fill the countrymen with new energy and zeal.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 08:54 IST

Chhattigarh: Villagers threaten to boycott panchayat polls over...

Balrampur (Chhattisgarh) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Residents of Piprahi village in the Ramnagar gram panchayat of the district have threatened to boycott the upcoming panchayat elections, owing to unavailability of a permanent bridge to cross a pond which connects their village to other parts of the reg

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:48 IST

Check Aadhar Card during entry: Bajrang Dal to Garba, Dandiya organisers

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The Bajrang Dal has urged all 'Garba' and 'Dandiya' organisers to make Aadhar Card mandatory at entry points of the events in order to identify people of 'non-Hindus' communities.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:26 IST

Navratri begins with great fervour, people throng temples on first day

New Delhi [India], Sept 29 (ANI): The auspicious nine-day period of Navratri began on Saturday and devotees thronged temples to offer prayers and seek blessings of the almighty on the auspicious occasion.

Updated: Sep 29, 2019 06:00 IST

Ramban encounter: Video shows police official asking terrorists...

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): Anita Sharma, SSP Ramban, in a video footage, was seen asking terrorists to surrender during the encounter in Batote town of Jammu and Kashmir's Ramban district on Saturday.

