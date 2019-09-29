Arnia (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 29 (ANI): One Border Security Force (BSF) jawan was washed away on Sunday while on patrolling duty near a seasonal stream following heavy rains in Arnia sector of R S Pura, Jammu and Kashmir.
"The incident occurred on Saturday evening when the BSF jawan was patrolling on duty in Arnia sector. Reportedly the seasonal streams here flow towards Pakistan. BSF divers are searching for the jawan," said BSF in a statement.
The search operation is underway. (ANI)
J-K: BSF jawan washed away in seasonal stream, search op underway
ANI | Updated: Sep 29, 2019 11:18 IST
