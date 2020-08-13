J-K: BSF patrols Chenab River ahead of Independence Day

Akhnoor (Jammu and Kashmir), Aug 13 (ANI): Border Security Force (BSF) patrolled Chenab River along the International Border with Pakistan ahead of Independence Day here on Wednesday.

They intensified patrolling on well-equipped boats. They were deployed to ensure safety at the International Border.



One of the BSF soldiers said, "We are deployed here 24x7. I assure people of the country that they can live peacefully. Yahaan ek parinda bhi par nahi maar sakta hai (no one can enter here to attack us)."

India will celebrate 74th Independence Day this year on August 15.

On August 12, one of the two Indian Army soldiers who suffered injuries during an encounter with terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama remained in a critical condition.



Sepoy Julajit Yadav is undergoing treatment at a hospital after he received a bullet injury on his chest.



An encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in the early hours of Wednesday in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama.



A terrorist was neutralised in the encounter, which came three days ahead of Independence Day in orchards of Kamrazipora village of the district. (ANI)





