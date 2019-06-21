J-K: BSF personnel perform yoga on border

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 20 (ANI): Ahead of International Yoga Day, Border Security Force (BSF) personnel performed Yoga near International Border (IB) in RS Pura here on Thursday.

According to BSF personnel who perform Yoga on a daily basis, it is one of the major exercises to relax mind and body.

"Yoga has helped us to perform our duties in extreme conditions at the border. It helps us in maintaining concentration which is very important for the security personnel working in the border," a jawan said.

Hardev Singh, another jawan, said: "Yoga is the best exercise for body and mind as it makes you strong both internally and externally. We have been performing yoga for a long time."

The concept of yoga day was formally proposed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in India during his first-year tenure.

This is when he also addressed the United Nations General Assembly, Where he expressed his interest to make June 21 as the international yoga day.

Modi founded the ministry of AYUSH which deals with natural methods of treatment including Yoga, Naturopathy, Ayurveda, Unani and Siddha. (ANI)

