J-K: BSF sepoy injured in ceasefire violation by Pak

Mendhar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 21 (ANI): A Border Security Force (BSF) sepoy has sustained injuries during unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan.

Pakistan initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing of small arms and shelling with mortars at around 4:45 pm on Wednesday along the LoC in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar sub-division in Jammu and Kashmir.

The sepoy is currently undergoing treatment and his condition is said to be stable, according to the BSF.

Indian Army retaliated befittingly. (ANI)