J-K: BSF soldier injured in cross-border shelling by Pak

Mendhar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): A BSF soldier suffered minor injuries due to cross-border shelling by Pakistan along the Line of Control (LoC) in Krishna Ghati sector of Mendhar last night.

BSF sources said that jawan suffered splinter injuries and medical aid has been given to him, they said.

The LoC has seen several ceasefire violations by Pakistan in recent times.

Pakistan had on Tuesday violated ceasefire along the LoC in the Balakote sector of Mendhar. (ANI)

