J-K: BSF troops give befitting reply to Pak Ranger's unprovoked firing in Arnia

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 6 (ANI): The troops of the Border Security Force on Tuesday gave a "befitting reply" to the unprovoked firing by Pakistani rangers in the Arnia sector of Jammu and Kashmir.

"Today morning the alert BSF Jammu troops gave a befitting reply to the unprovoked firing by Pak rangers on BSF Patroling party in Arnia Sector," the PRO BSF Jammu said.

It further informed that there was no loss or injury to the BSF troops. (ANI)