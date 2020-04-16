J-K: Budgam's Pallar village identified as red zone after person tests positive for COVID-19

Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 16 (ANI): Pallar village of Jammu and Kashmir's Budgam district has been identified as a red zone after a person tested positive for COVID-19 here.

"One COVID-19 case was reported here yesterday. The family of the patient has also been quarantined. The family and others who came in contact with them are asymptomatic. The situation is under control," said a nodal officer of Pallar village.

"We had to identify the area as red zone as it is mandatory," the official added.

Medical teams and sanitation workers are on the ground while the area is being sanitised. (ANI)

