J-K: Budget 2023-24 will foster inclusive development of all sections

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 9 (ANI): The substantial budget for fiscal 2023-24 of Jammu and Kashmir, will foster inclusive development for all segments of society with the government's keenness towards empowering the weaker sections through various social and tribal welfare initiatives.

"According to the budget 2023-24, seven transit accommodations for the nomadic population and 24 Scheduled Tribe hostels are targeted to be completed during this financial year, said an official release from the Department of Information and Public Relation JK.

On the directions of Jammu and Kashmir's Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha, the Tribal department has initiated a special project envisaging a transhumant support system including transit accommodations and transport facilities for the migratory population, the release said.

In line with the announcement made by Lieutenant Governor to minimize hardships being faced by the tribals during seasonal migration, the Tribal Affairs Department procured a fleet of 40 trucks for transporting around 30,000 families from Jammu to Kashmir via Mughal road and National Highway-44 connecting Jammu with Srinagar.

The department had procured these trucks through J-K Road Transport Corporation.

According to the release, transport facilities are being made available to tribal families for the seasonal migration of their goods and cattle this year also, the budget document reads.

In this year's budget, more milk villages will be established with an aim to support milk production and supply chain besides providing sustainable employment opportunities to youth, said the release.



Also, the market linkage would be created for tribal products like milk, mutton, sheep wool, leather etc.

The budget has kept a provision for setting up more smart classrooms for tribal children and tracking of educational, healthcare and economic status of the nomadic population, it reads.

Besides the budget has a provision for providing scholarships to 12,4300, Pre-Matric students (1st-8th) belonging to Scheduled Caste/Other Backward Classes/ Economically Backward Classes/Physically Challenged Person categories.

All the Child Care Institutions (CCIs) would be developed on modern patterns with the best living conditions for the inmates under the new budget.

Besides, 1700 inmates in 19 Bal Ashrams and 12 Nari Niketans would be covered under the initiative.

This year's financial plan also has a provision for establishing District Disability Rehabilitation Centers (DDRC) in all 20 districts besides the creation of the Hub for Empowerment of Women (HEW)-Mahila Shakti Kendras.

Regarding the welfare and security of women, the budget has earmarked funds for the establishment of a GPS-enabled women's helpline and the construction of working women hostels.

The Budget has also earmarked funds for the training of specially-abled persons so that they become financially independent and lead a dignified living in society, the release stated. (ANI)

