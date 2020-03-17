J-K budget to be presented in Lok Sabha today

New Delhi [India], Mar 17 (ANI): The annual budget of the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir will be presented in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday.

The budget copies were brought to Parliament ahead of the commencement of today's session of the lower house.

The annual budget of the union territory was required to be presented and approved by Parliament as there is no legislature in Jammu and Kashmir currently.

The BJP had also held a Parliamentary party meeting at the Parliament Library on Tuesday which was also attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi along with other BJP MPs.

The second half of the Budget session which began earlier this month is scheduled to come to an end on April 3. (ANI)