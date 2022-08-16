J-K: 6 ITBP personnel killed after bus falls into Pahalgam riverbed; rescue ops underway

Pahalgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): Six Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed while several others sustained injuries after a civilian bus carrying them rolled down into a roadside river bed in Pahalgam on Tuesday.

The injured personnel have been airlifted to the Army hospital in Srinagar for their treatment.

The civilian bus carrying 37 ITBP personnel and two J-K Police was on its way to Pahalgam from Chandanwari when it fell down into the deep gorge reportedly after its breaks malfunctioned, a senior ITBP official said.

The mishap took place at Frislan in Pahalgam area.

The jawans were deputed in the area for the Amarnath Yatra.

"We are in touch with local administration and teams of disaster management have been rushed to the site for rescue operation," an ITBP official said.

The Amarnath Yatra began on June 29, from Jammu amid tight security arrangements made by the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) along with the army and the local police.

The Amarnath shrine pilgrimage to the 3,880-metre-high cave shrine of Lord Shiva, located in the upper reaches of the Himalayas, is held from the twin routes of Pahalgam and Baltal.

More details are awaited. (ANI)