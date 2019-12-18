J-K: Car rolls in gorge near Ramban district, one dead

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A car on its way from Ramban district to Banihal town rolled down into a gorge on Wednesday morning at Wagan area, killing one person and injuring three.

"The injured persons are: Manzoor Ahmed (driver) of Kulgam, Mohd Yusef of Ukhral and Naseer Ahmed of Anantnag," J&K Police wrote in tweet.



The injured were soon rushed to Sub District Hospital in Ramban district.

More information is awaited on the matter. (ANI)

