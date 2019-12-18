Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Dec 18 (ANI): A car on its way from Ramban district to Banihal town rolled down into a gorge on Wednesday morning at Wagan area, killing one person and injuring three.
"The injured persons are: Manzoor Ahmed (driver) of Kulgam, Mohd Yusef of Ukhral and Naseer Ahmed of Anantnag," J&K Police wrote in tweet.
The injured were soon rushed to Sub District Hospital in Ramban district.
More information is awaited on the matter. (ANI)
J-K: Car rolls in gorge near Ramban district, one dead
ANI | Updated: Dec 18, 2019 15:05 IST
