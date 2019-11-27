Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Nov 26 (ANI): A case was registered after unidentified miscreants allegedly attempted to damage the Shrine of Mir Syed Mohammad Hamdani (RA) at Kounsarbal in Tral, police said on Tuesday.
An investigation is underway and attempts are being made by the police to nab the miscreants. (ANI)
J-K: Case registered against miscreants for attempting to damage shrine in Tral
ANI | Updated: Nov 26, 2019 11:08 IST
