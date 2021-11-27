J-K: CBI arrests cop for accepting bribe

New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested an Assistant Sub Inspector with Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday for accepting a bribe from a complaint, a CBI official informed on Saturday.

The arrested ASI was identified as Sham Lal who was posted at Bishnah police station, Jammu.

A senior CBI official said that a case was registered on a complaint against the accused on the allegations of demanding a bribe.



It was alleged that in the month of September 2020, the complainant had submitted a complaint to the Station House Officer (SHO) of Bishnah police station for registration of FIR against certain persons who were trying to encroach and sell his land.

It was further alleged that the ASI Sham Lal of Police Station Bishnah initially threatened and pressurized the complainant to compromise with encroachers and later, demanded a bribe of Rs 50,000 for taking action on the complaint and for clearing all disputes related to the Complainant's land. Later, the bribe amount was allegedly negotiated at Rs 20,000.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused at Jammu.

ASI Lal will be produced before the Court of Special Judge for CBI Cases in Jammu on Sunday. (ANI)

