J-K CEO to chair meeting regarding preparation of Electors Verification Program

New Delhi [India], July 31 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Electoral Officer, Shailendra Kumar will chair a meeting through video conferencing with all district election officers and other officials on August 2.

The CEO will seek feedback or suggestions with regard to preparation for Electors Verification Program (EVP) and other issues.

In an official notice dated July 30 from Jammu and Kashmir CEO Office, it reads, "Chief Electoral Officer, Jammu and Kashmir shall be chairing a meeting through video conferencing with all District Election Officers (Deputy Commissioners)/Deputy DEOs/EROs/AEROs on August 2 at 2:30 pm to 4:00 pm."

"A detailed powerpoint presentation regarding Electors Verification Program (EVP) Pre-revision activities and SSR 2020 is enclosed herewith. You are requested to present your feedback or suggestions with regard to preparation for Electors Verification Program (EVP)." the notice reads.

The term of President's rule in Jammu and Kashmir was expired on July 2. However, it was later extended for a further period of six months with effect from July 3, 2019, under article 356(4) of the Constitution of India.

The President's rule was implemented in the state in June 2018. The state was earlier ruled by BJP-PDP coalition. However, the BJP walked out of the alliance citing PDP's soft corner for the separatist elements in the valley. (ANI)

