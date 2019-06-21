J-K: Chargesheet filed against LeT terrorist

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Jun 20 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir police on Thursday filed a chargesheet in the case pertaining to arrest of a LeT terrorist, Zubair Shabir Bhat, who was involved in a conspiracy to launch a grenade attack on security forces in Ganderbal last year.

Bhat was arrested in a joint operation by forces in December last year after the planned attack was foiled.

"During preliminary investigation, the accused revealed that the grenade carried by him was given by a Hizbul Mujahideen terrorist named Owais Malik with the instructions to lob it on security forces for weapon snatching in Ganderbal district," police said in a statement.

"After conclusion of the investigation, chargesheet was filed before a special court in Srinagar under relevant sections of law by police after obtaining necessary government sanction for prosecution," police added. (ANI)

