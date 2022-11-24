J-K Chief Secretary launches J-K Day celebrations at India International Trade Fair

New Delhi [India], November 23 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta on Wednesday launched the celebrations of Jammu and Kashmir Day at the 41st India International Trade Fair at Pragati Maidan here, as per an official statement.

According to an official statement, the event was marked by the cultural programme of the UT.

Dr Mehta, who was the chief guest on the occasion, along with the other officers, visited the JK pavilion where different stalls were on display.

While interacting with the visitors at the fair, Dr Mehta urged them to visit J&K as the region has numerous scenic spots and destinations dotted across the length and breadth of the Union Territory.

The fair started on November 14 and will conclude on 27 November.



The programme proves to be the epitome of the richness of the diverse cultural ethos of J&K which has attracted a huge ovation.

People from across the globe thronged the J&K Pavilion where the artefacts displayed by the artisans were put to the exhibition depicting the talent of indigenous art and craft of J&K which has won the admiration worldwide, according to an official statement.

The visitors were in all praise for the cultural feast presented by the Handicrafts and Handloom Department at Pragati Maidan Amphitheatre as many as 11 government departments and corporations including Agricultural, Horticulture, Agro Industries, JKI, JK Minerals and others had set up their stalls in the fair to showcase their products.

Jammu and Kashmir remain the main focus of the visitors every year to the 14-day-long India International Trade Fair. The fair has assumed the status of an iconic event and participation through the J&K pavilion is a distinctive feature of the fair.

The Department of Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir had put a special focus on GI-certified products in the current Trade Fair besides a live demonstration of crafts was kept on display in the event through the master craftsmen from the School of Designs Kashmir, as per an official statement.

Managing Director JKTPO, Khalid Jahangir while giving an inaugural speech, appreciated the audience for taking time out of their busy schedule for visiting JK Pavilion and watching the cultural show at JK UT Day celebrations.

Director Handicrafts and Handloom Kashmir, Mahmood Ahmad Shah briefed the Chief Guest about the departmental initiatives to provide a stimulus to the handicraft industry for extending enhanced business opportunities to the artisans and weavers. (ANI)

