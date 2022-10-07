J-K chief secretary takes stock of traffic movement on Srinagar-Jammu national highway

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 7 (ANI): Kashmir Chief Secretary Dr Arun Kumar Mehta, on Friday, took a first-hand appraisal of the progress of four lanning of Banihal-Nashri stretch in Ramban. He also reviewed the status of traffic movement on the Srinagar-Jammu national highway.

Arun was accompanied by Additional Chief Secretary, Home, and Director General of Police (DGP), Dilbag Singh, Principal Secretary, PW (R&B) Department, Shailendra Kumar; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu, Ramesh Kumar; Inspector General of Police, Traffic, Vikramjit Singh.

Apart from them, Secretary Transport, G Prasanna Ramaswamy; Deputy Inspector General of Police, DKR, Sunil Gupta; Regional Officer (RO), National Highway Authority of India, Rohin Gupta; SSP, Ramban, Mohita Sharma; ADDC, Rajinder Sharma; Collector Land Acquisition, NHAI (ADC), Harbans Lal Sharma and other concerned officers of line departments.

The Chief Secretary visited vulnerable spots, and proposed truck holding areas at Rampadi in Chambalwas area and directed the RO, NHAI to immediately clear the debris lying at various locations alongside National Highway on Banihal Nashri stretch to facilitate smooth double lane vehicular traffic movement, besides developing truck holding areas.

He issued directions for constituting a committee to be headed by the Principal Secretary, PW (R&B) Department and comprising of the Administrative Secretary, Transport Department; Divisional Commissioner, Jammu; IG Traffic; Deputy Commissioner and SSP Ramban to submit a plan to regulate the traffic movement smoothly on NH-44 between Banihal- Nashri stretch.

During a high-level meeting at Chanderkote, Dr Arun directed the IGP Traffic to implement all the directions issued regarding the holding area management at all 4 proposed locations between Banihal- Ramban stretch to accommodate stranded vehicles in the event of the closure of National Highway due to bad weather.

Directing the Regional Officer, NHAI to expedite the pace of the widening work, the Chief Secretary asked him to ensure macadamization of the existing highway for smooth movement of traffic on the National Highway. He directed the SSP Ramban and RO NHAI to fix the timing for macadamization work to avoid inconvenience to commuters and fruit-carrying trucks on the said stretch.

He directed the RO, NHAI to enhance manpower and machinery at all the vulnerable slide-prone areas for immediate clearance of landslides and debris from road, besides filling potholes and metalling of the damaged roads to maintain hassle-free traffic movement.

He enjoined upon them to install CCTV on these stretches for round-the-clock monitoring besides a fair assessment of the time for which vehicles remain stranded. He asked them to declare these stretches no-stopping zones and ensure that no roadside parking is resorted to. He impressed upon them to keep cranes ready on the road for facilitating Towing away of trucks which break down on the road.

Meanwhile, The Director General of Police directed the traffic and police department to effectively regulate the vehicular traffic movement and facilitate the smooth passage of the fruit laden trucks on the Highway. He also directed the Police and District Administration to implement the orders in letter and spirit issued regarding 'No Parking zones'.

The NHAI was further asked to immediately restore the double carriage traffic movement on these stretches. They were also told to install crash barriers and sign boards at all vulnerable spots to provide real-time information to commuters and transporters regarding traffic movement.

Earlier, IGP, Traffic made a Power Point Presentation (PPT) and briefed the meeting about account of vehicular traffic movement on Jammu- Srinagar National Highway besides highlighting the bottlenecks hindering the flow of vehicular traffic movement smoothly. (ANI)