J-K: Children continue football training despite harsh winter conditions in Pulwama

Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 19 (ANI): Despite harsh winters condition, children continue their football training in Pampore area in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir.

In Kashmir valley, temperature dips to minus but the football lovers can't care about these conditions, they show enthusiasm towards game and learn football to make their carrier in this game.

The "Etihad Football Academy" of the Pampore area of Pulwama district takes imitative to train these youths despite cold waves.

These youth join this academy to maintain physical fitness and lean this game to get chance to take entry into other national and international teams to make the district proud. Before this academy these youths have to go Srinagar for this training that will take time and expenses also so many of these leave this game as they have to focus on study also.

After opening this academy these youngsters get training at their home place now from the best coaches who will coach Kashmir's best national team.

These players get now a good time as schools are closed for a long time due to COVID-19 pandemic they get good time to improve their skills in this game.

They work hard in morning and evening in this ground situated in main market of Pampore. Many youngsters seeing them to practice this game and inspired with these players as they practicing in this harsh cold and this academy gets huge rush despite winters all categories of youth come to join this to learn this football game.

"Our main motive is to bring change in life through football. The motive is not to make every child a footballer but to keep them physically fit and away from the evils prevalent in the Valley," says Zahid Shafi, who runs an academy.





He further said that there are over 100 students and we run the academy in two shifts.

"Children's response is very good. When I started my career as a footballer, everyday I have to go to Srinagar for my training. I took training from a Brazilian and I thought of opening this academy so that they can get training at their home. Whatever I have learned there in Srinagar I teach them here. More than 100 children come here to take football training and we have shuffled them in two shifts. We also have three-four qualified coaches, who work in shifts too," said Shafi.

Sajid Nazir, a Coach at the academy said that we work on the techniques of football more than the tactics because we want to make basics strong.

"We give training to small children more because we focus on techniques rather than the tactics. So that their basics are clear. Our aim is to teach them basics first. These children are very hardworking and even in winters they are playing with full enthusiasm. We are not only giving them taring of football but also we are teaching the discipline so that can stay away from the evils prevalent in the Valley," he said.



Saraf Ali, a player said, "I learned good stuff from this academy. They indulged us into football so that we can stay away from the evils prevalent in the Valley. Our coaches here taught us the tactics and teachniques of football. We are very much benefitted from this. Earlier there was no such academy in our area and we have to go to Srinagar for training. Now people from the neighboring villages can also com here instead of going to Srinagar."

Another player, Meer Amaan said that to stay fit and physically strong he joined football because he was bored in the lockdown when schools were closed.

"School were closed, and I was very much bored at home, so I started playing football to increase my stamina and to stay fit. Earlier, for football training people from our village had to go to Srinagar because there was no such academy in our area. I want to become a footballer and want to make my country proud," said Amaan.

Khifayat Masoodi, a player said that this is a very good academy many players from this academy have represented at national level too.

"We are very much benefitted from this academy because earlier we used to go to Srinagar for which we have to spend a lot of money and we play here and our money is also saved," he added. (ANI)

