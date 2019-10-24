Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 24 (ANI): An Advanced Light Helicopter of the Indian Army with Northern Army Commander Lt Gen Ranbir Singh onboard made an emergency landing in Poonch district of Jammu Kashmir on Thursday.
Sources said the chopper force landed due to technical reasons in general area Poonch.
All seven passengers onboard the chopper are safe, said sources. (ANI)
J-K: Chopper with Northern Army Commander onboard makes emergency landing in Poonch
ANI | Updated: Oct 24, 2019 15:10 IST
