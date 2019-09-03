A citizens group from J-K meeting Union Ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday.
A citizens group from J-K meeting Union Ministers in New Delhi on Tuesday.

J-K citizens group meets Shah, assured of enough development funds

Amit Kumar | Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:58 IST

By Amit Kumar
New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah told a citizens group from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday that repeal of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will open multiple doors of progress and assured them that local bodies will get "enough" funds for development works.
It was the first such meeting of a citizens group from Jammu and Kashmir with Shah since the repeal of Article 370 and reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories.
The meeting was also attended by Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Home Secretary AK Bhalla and All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association Chairman Anil Sharma.
It discussed the agenda of development of Jammu and Kashmir.
Sources in the ministry said that Shah told the sarpanches that they should take responsibility of development works in their areas.
He said local bodies will now get "enough" funds for development as was the case with other states.
Shah said the repeal of Article 370 will be beneficial to the state and open more doors of development in the Valley.
"Employment opportunities will come to your home and your future will be brighter," Shah told the group.
The Home Minister also met a group of apple growers from Kashmir who apprised him of their problems. He assured to look into their issues.
Meer Junaid, a sarpanch who was present at the meeting, told ANI that Shah assured them to give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir once normalcy is returned.
"The Home Minister presented a roadmap for the development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 19:03 IST

Vaishno Devi Shrine tops list of 'Swachh Iconic Places'

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Sept 03 ANI: Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine in Jammu and Kashmir has been adjudged as the Best Swachh Iconic place in the country in the 'Swachh Iconic Places' list released by the Ministry of Jal Shakti, Department of Drinking Water and Sanitation, on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:51 IST

India experiences 45 pc coastal erosion, gets special importance...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Conference of Parties (COP14) to the United Nations Convention to combat desertification (UNCCD) was held on Monday in New Delhi, where India took the presidency for the next two years.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:49 IST

Hooda's 33-member committee has no legality, says HPCC chief Ashok Tanwar

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): The 33-member committee set up by former Chief Minister and Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has no legality, says Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Dr Ashok Tanwar.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:46 IST

AH-64E Apache helicopters are advanced variant, will be...

Pathankot (Punjab) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): President Boeing India Salil Gupte on Tuesday said that AH-64E Apache helicopters, which have been inducted into the Indian Air Force (IAF) today, is the most advanced variant of the Apache.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:27 IST

AgustaWestland case: Court issues warrant to Tihar jail to...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): A Delhi court on Tuesday issued a production warrant to Tihar jail authorities to produce businessman Ratul Puri before it tomorrow for his alleged involvement in Rs 3,600-crore AgustaWestland VVIP chopper money laundering case.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:11 IST

Yediyurappa visits Fadnavis's residence for Ganesh darshan

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sep 3 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa offered prayers to Lord Ganpati at his Maharashtra counterpart Devendra Fadnavis' residence on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi here on Tuesday.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:10 IST

CEC Sunil Arora takes charge of largest global organisation of...

New Delhi (India), September 3 (ANI): Sunil Arora, the Chief Election Commissioner of India, on Tuesday took over as the new Chairman of the Association of World Election Bodies (AWEB) for 2019-20 as India takes over the Chair from Romania.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:09 IST

Opposition leaders disapprove Pak's pressure tactics on Kulbhushan

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Opposition leaders on Tuesday disapproved Pakistan's pressure tactics on Kulbhushan Jadhav after granting him the consular access on September 1.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 18:02 IST

BJP is cadre-based party, workers work their way up: Shaurya Doval

Male [Maldives], Sept 3 (ANI): National Security Advisor Ajit Doval's son, Shaurya Doval, on Tuesday said that BJP was a cadre-based party in which workers work their way up and he will rise to the "level of his competence" depending on his "contribution and caliber".

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:56 IST

Maha: Fadnavis, Thackeray visit Cong leader's residence to offer...

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray on Tuesday visited the residence of Congress leader and former state minister Kripashankar Singh to offer prayers to Lord Ganesh at Pali Hill in Bandra here.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:54 IST

Shah, Nadda meet former J-K Guv as awareness campaign on...

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): BJP's Jan Jagaran Abhiyan - public awareness campaign and Sampark Abhiyan on Article 370 began here after the party president Amit Shah and BJP's working president JP Nadda met former Governor of Jammu and Kashmir, Jagmohan today.

Read More

Updated: Sep 03, 2019 17:51 IST

Punjab CM meets Amit Shah, discusses security, Pak Sikh girl issue

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday met Home Minister Amit Shah to discuss security-related matters and forced conversion of Sikh girl in Pakistan.

Read More
iocl