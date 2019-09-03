J-K citizens group meets Shah, assured of enough development funds

By Amit Kumar

New Delhi [India], Sept 3 (ANI): Home Minister Amit Shah told a citizens group from Jammu and Kashmir on Monday that repeal of 370 in Jammu and Kashmir will open multiple doors of progress and assured them that local bodies will get "enough" funds for development works.

It was the first such meeting of a citizens group from Jammu and Kashmir with Shah since the repeal of Article 370 and reorganisation of the state into two Union Territories.

The meeting was also attended by Ministers of State for Home Nityanand Rai and G Kishan Reddy, Union Minister Jitendra Singh, Home Secretary AK Bhalla and All Jammu and Kashmir Panchayat Association Chairman Anil Sharma.

It discussed the agenda of development of Jammu and Kashmir.

Sources in the ministry said that Shah told the sarpanches that they should take responsibility of development works in their areas.

He said local bodies will now get "enough" funds for development as was the case with other states.

Shah said the repeal of Article 370 will be beneficial to the state and open more doors of development in the Valley.

"Employment opportunities will come to your home and your future will be brighter," Shah told the group.

The Home Minister also met a group of apple growers from Kashmir who apprised him of their problems. He assured to look into their issues.

Meer Junaid, a sarpanch who was present at the meeting, told ANI that Shah assured them to give statehood to Jammu and Kashmir once normalcy is returned.

"The Home Minister presented a roadmap for the development of Jammu and Kashmir," he said. (ANI)

