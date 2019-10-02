J-K: Civilian injured in ceasefire violation by Pakistan

Poonch (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Oct 1 (ANI): One civilian was injured in the ceasefire violation by Pakistan in Poonch district on Tuesday.

Mohd Basheer who sustained injuries in Pak firing in Shahpur sector was admitted to a hospital and his condition is said to be stable.

SSP Poonch, Ramesh Angral said, "This is for the second time Pakistan has violated ceasefire today in Shahpur sector. Heavy shelling is going on in that area."

"One person has been injured and he has been brought to the hospital. Though the injury is not that severe but considering the firing, we have advised people to go to safer places," he added

DDC, Poonch, Rahul Yadav said, "Pakistan violated ceasefire several times. The injured is being treated and his condition is stable."

Pakistan on Tuesday violated ceasefire in Shahpur, Kirni, and Qasba sectors of Poonch district.

The ceasefire violation took place at around 3:50 pm today. Indian Army is retaliating effectively.

Earlier, on Tuesday morning, Pakistan had violated ceasefire in the Shahpur and Kirni sectors.

Firing and shelling from across the border started at around 7:45 am today, with the Pakistani troops resorting to the firing of small arms, and shelling with mortars. (ANI)

