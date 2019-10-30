Kumkari (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Oct 30 (ANI): One civilian was killed while seven others were injured in a ceasefire violation by the Pakistan Army in Thaligaon village of Kumkari sector along the Line of Control here on Wednesday, army sources said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)
J-K: Civilian killed, 7 others injured in ceasefire violation by Pak army
ANI | Updated: Oct 30, 2019 14:05 IST
