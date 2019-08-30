Representative image
J-K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar

ANI | Updated: Aug 30, 2019 01:44 IST

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 30 (ANI): One civilian was killed after terrorists fired at him on Thursday in the Parimpora region on the outskirts of Srinagar city, police said.
The civilian succumbed to his injures at a local hospital here according to the Kashmir Zone police.
"Terrorists fired at a civilian in the Parimpora jurisdiction of Srinagar who succumbed at the local hospital. Police team is on the spot. Are under cordon," the tweet by the official Twitter handle on Thursday read. (ANI)

Updated: Aug 30, 2019 02:17 IST

