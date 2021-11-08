J-K: Civilian shot dead by terrorists in Srinagar's Borikadal

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): A civilian was shot dead by terrorists in the Bohri Kadal area of Jammu and Kashmir's old Srinagar, police said on Monday.

The Jammu and Kashmir police, in a statement, said that the deceased identified as, Mohammad Ibrahim Khan, sustained grave injuries succumbed during treatment.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed that terrorists had fired upon one civilian identified as Mohammad Ibrahim Khan resident of Astengoo Bandipora at Borikadal area of Srinagar. In this terror incident, he had sustained critical gunshot injuries and was immediately shifted to nearby hospital for treatment where he succumbed to his injuries," the release read.



Police has registered a case under relevant sections of law.

"Investigation is in progress and officers continue to work to establish the circumstances which lead to this terror crime," police said.

The crime scene has been cordoned off and the search operation is underway.

On Sunday, a policeman was killed by terrorists in the city's Batmaloo area, officials said. (ANI)

