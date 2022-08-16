J-K: Civilians shot at by terrorist in Shopian; 1 dead, 1 injured

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): One person was killed while another received injuries after terrorists fired at them in an apple orchard in the Chotipora area of Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian on Tuesday.

According to the Jammu and Kashmir police, the injured person has been shifted to the hospital and the areas have been cordoned.

"#Terrorists fired upon civilians in an apple orchard in Chotipora area of #Shopian. One person died and one injured. Both belong to minority community. Injured person has been shifted to hospital. Area #cordoned off," the Kashmir Zone police tweeted. (ANI)