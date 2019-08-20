J-K: Classes resume in Government PG college in Rajouri

Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): Classes have resumed in Government PG college here after 14 days of restrictions imposed in the valley following the abrogation of article 370.

"Strength increased in Post Graduate College in Rajouri. Students from far-flung areas have joined their regular classes in college. All staff is present in the college," Iqbal Raina, Professor, PG college said.

Students also expressed their happiness on the revival of normal duties in the college.

"We are happy in college today as we want continuous functioning of the college. We have suffered losses in education due to the closure of the college during the last 14 days," Amjad Khan Bhatt, a student said.

The Rajouri Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Mohammad Aijaz Asad is keeping a continuous observation on the educational establishments for smooth conduct. (ANI)

