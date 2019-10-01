J-K: Committee discusses modalities for proposed UTs

Srinagar (Jammu Kashmir) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Advisor to Governor, K K Sharma on Monday chaired a meeting for devising the modalities for the functioning of proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir.

An official statement said the meeting was attended by B V R Subrahmanyam, Financial Commissioner Finance A K Mehta, Financial Commissioner to Governor Umang Narula, Principal Secretary Home Department, Principal Secretary Planning, Development and Monitoring Department, Commissioner Secretary PWD, Secretary GAD, Secretary Higher Education Department, Secretary Revenue Department, Secretary Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs and others.

The meeting discussed in detail, the modalities to be put in place for the functioning of the proposed Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir, the statement informed. (ANI)

