"Today at about 6 p.m., some unknown terrorists fired upon one Congress Sarpanch identified as Ajay Pandit at Lokbawan, Anantnag who later on succumbed to his injuries at a hospital," said Jammu and Kashmir Police. (ANI)
J-K: Congress Sarpanch shot dead by terrorists
ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2020 20:29 IST
