J-K: Construction in full swing for 100-bedded Girls hostel in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 2 (ANI): The construction of 100 Bedded girls hostel at Dooru Block in Anantnag district of South Kashmir is going on at full pace and it will be handed over to UT administration within the next few months.

The construction work is being executed by the Roads and Bridges (R&B) department of Kashmir under a centrally sponsored scheme namely Rashtriya Madhyamik Shikha Abhiyan (RMSA) and the total cost of the project are approximately Rs 3.05 Crore.

It is here to mention that the central government some years back announced the construction of around forty-four hostels to be constructed in the educationally backward blocks (EBBs) to facilitate the stay of girl students of secondary and higher secondary schools in rural areas of Kashmir under Rashtriya Madhyamik Shikha Abhiyan (RMSA).

The main objective of the Scheme is to retain the girl child in secondary school so that girl students are not denied the opportunity to continue their studies due to distance to school, parents' financial affordability and other connected societal factors.

Local residents of Dooru Anantnag hailed this step taken by the UT administration as it will boost the economic development in the area as unemployed educated youths will start small businesses around this hostel and will also help girl students of far-flung areas of the other districts.

Mohd Iqbal Ahanger (Chairman Municipal Committee, Dooru, Anantnag) told ANI, "The total cost of the project is approximately 3 Crore. This is a big achievement for us and we hope that this work will be completed as soon as possible."

"I am grateful to the government for this initiative this will help everyone. This is also becoming easy for students who come for studies from distant places. I thank the government and hope more girls will continue their education, who dropped out because of accommodation issues," Bashir Ahmad, local resident said.

Abdul Rashid Lone (Superintending Engineer Roads and Bridges (R&B) Anantnag and Kulgam) said that this year, in order to help in progress women and empower them, this hostel will be ready so that the daughters who come from far away have no trouble staying.

A local resident, Javaid Ahmad said, "This hostel facility built is expected to help the girl's students who are from economically weaker sections and who are unable to afford private accommodation in the district and often dropped out, this hostel has been very helpful for those girls." (ANI)