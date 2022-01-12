J-K: Construction work of first community hall in Upper Thanoa Panchayat in Udhampur underway

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 12 (ANI): In a bid to develop the villages like urban areas, the Central Government, as well as Jammu and Kashmir Administration, is working hard for the development of such areas in the union territory.

A community hall work is underway with an estimated cost of Rs 9.97 lakh in ward number 5 of Panchayat Upper Thanoa in block Jaganoo of Udhampur district.

The villagers are also getting employment MGNREGA. They are getting dual benefits as they are constructing a community hall for their own village and also getting proper wages.

Local people of the Panchayat hailed the work done by the government as after completion said community hall will be of great benefits to the common masses not only of particular ward villages but adjoining areas.



Earlier, there is no community hall in said ward so the villagers had to face difficulties in organizing marriage functions in open places in rainy seasons and hot weather but after the completion of the community hall, the villagers get relief.

Speaking to ANI, Ashok Kumar, a local resident of the Panchayat said this community hall will be very useful for us as people can organise marriage and other functions here.



"The work of community hall and road is underway in our Panchayat. When we will have to organise marriage or other functions then this will be very useful for us. Earlier we had to go to Udhampur for such functions. For the first time such work is done in our village," said Kumar.

Another resident, Sabiza said that this community hall is providing employment opportunities to many people in our village and after the hall is completed it will be useful in the rainy season to organise any function.



"I would like to thank the government for the community hall. We have never seen community hall before. We are also getting employment because of the hall. Now we can use this hall to organise any function in any season. The government is a good job," said Abdul Karim, a local resident.

Bishan Dass Sharma, Sarpanch of Panchayat Halqa Upper Thanoa, said the three-tier government in Jammu and Kashmir is doing work for the development of the union territory.



"The three-tier system is working well for the Jammu and Kashmir. There are around 9000 people of which 3100 are voters in the village and there was no road connectivity here. We had a budget of Rs 10 lakh to build this community hall. Around 250 people are working here in this community. This is very for the people here for organising marriage and other functions. Earlier people had to go to another village or district for marriage," he said. (ANI)

