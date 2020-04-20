J-K cop shot dead by terrorists in Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 20 (ANI): A police personnel succumbed to bullet injury after being shot by terrorists in the Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday.

"One police personnel of Jammu and Kashmir Police succumbed to bullet injury after being shot by terrorists in the Hiller Achabal area of Anantnag district," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

The deceased cop, identified as Manzoor Ahmad Dar, a native of Hiller Bahai Kokernag. Soon after the incident, the area was cordoned off by the police.

On Saturday, three Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawans lost their lives and two others were injured in a terrorist attack in Sopore town of Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir. Both injured CRPF personnel underwent surgery on Saturday night and are in ICU and they are in a stable condition.



42-year-old Rajeev Sharma from Vaishali in Bihar, CB Bhakare (38) from Maharashtra's Buldhan and Parmar Stayapal Singh (28) from Sabarkantha in Gujarat lost their lives in the attack.



Terrorists attacked a joint party of CRPF and the state police in Sopore, officials had said. (ANI)

