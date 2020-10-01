J-K: COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones extended till October 8

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 30 (ANI): The COVID-19 lockdown in containment zones of Jammu and Kashmir has been extended till October 8, an official said.



"In exercise of powers conferred under Section 24 of the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the State Executive Committee hereby orders that the said guidelines/instructions issued shall continue to remain valid till October 8," the UT administration said in a statement.





The previous lockdown had been ordered from August 31 till September 30.

With 187 new cases in the last 24 hours, there are currently 17,414 active cases of COVID-19 in Jammu and Kashmir.

As many as 55,517 recoveries and 1,164 deaths have been reported in the UT so far. (ANI)

