J-K: COVID-19 negative report not older than 48 hours mandatory for devotees at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine

Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], Aug 24 (ANI): The Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday said that all devotees coming from outside the Union Territory are required to bring 'valid coronavirus negative test report', which should not be more than 48 hours old at the time of arrival.

Pilgrimage to Mata Vaishno Devi Temple resumed on August 16, nearly 5 months after it was suspended due to COVID-19.

Devotees will not be allowed to enter the temple without a COVID-19 negative test report.

"All devotees coming from outside Jammu and Kashmir for Vaishno Devi Yatra require valid COVID-19 negative test report not more than 48 hours older at the time of arrival. Without negative test report, they will not be allowed for the yatra," Ramesh Kumar, CEO, Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Jammu and Kashmir said.

Last week, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha had paid obeisance at Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine and inspected facilities for pilgrims here.



He also directed to continue precautionary measures for the safety of pilgrims.

The shrine board is abiding with all central health norms to contain the spread of coronavirus. Only 2,000 people are allowed to visit the shrine per day. (ANI)