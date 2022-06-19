J-K: CRPF gives financial help for treatment of child with rare eye disease in Udhampur

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 19 (ANI): Besides safeguarding the public and maintaining law and order in Jammu and Kashmir, the CRPF personnel now and again have come forward to help the deprived.

Deputy Commandant of 187 Bn Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) provided financial help of Rs 31,000 to the parents of children suffering from rare eye disease in Chenani Tehsil of District Udhampur.

Kewal Kumar's son Sanjit Kumar, a resident of Nagulta, Gharian Kalan, belongs to an extremely poor family and is suffering from a rare eye disease. Kumar's father is a labourer and was unable to bear expenses for the treatment of his son. He went to Jammu for treatment of his son but all his efforts resulted in vain. His father appealed to help him and his son financially so, the Battalion contributed Rs 31,000 for the treatment of son.





Om Parkash Singh, Deputy Commandant of CRPF 187th Bn said, "he got information from Sarpanch Panchayat Halqa Basht that a parent of six years old child needs financial help for the treatment of his son who is suffering from a rare eye disease."

He added that "I informed same to the Battalion, so that if anyone wants to help the child so, they can help him so we collected 31,000 and in the presence of Sarpanch of Panchayat Halqa Basht, Surinder Singh, we handover Cheque of the same Amount to the family of the Kid so that they Provide treatment to his son." (ANI)

